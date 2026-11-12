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Brother of Garegin II receives suspended sentence

1news Staff17:25 - Today
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Brother of Garegin II receives suspended sentence

The court sentenced the brother of the Catholicos of All Armenians, Gevorg Nersisyan, to 3 years in prison, suspended.

Garegin II's nephew Hambardzum Nersisyan was sentenced to 3 years and 5 months of imprisonment, but execution of the sentence was deferred. A probationary period was set — until his one-year-old daughter reaches the age of 6.

Earlier, the prosecutor had demanded 3.5 years in prison for Gevorg Nersisyan, as well as 7.5 years of imprisonment for Hambardzum Nersisyan.

Let us note that Gevorg Nersisyan and his son Hambardzum Nersisyan were arrested on November 3, 2025. According to the investigation, on November 1, in the village of Voskeat, which is part of the enlarged community of Vagharshapat, they got into a conflict with a representative of the "Republic" party, Harutyun Mkrtchyan, who was distributing campaign materials, and insulted him. On November 17, the case was sent to court.

In February 2026, the defendants were transferred to house arrest, and in May — to administrative supervision. The arrest of the relatives of the head of the Armenian Apostolic Church took place against the backdrop of the escalating confrontation between the authorities and the Church.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

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