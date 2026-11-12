 Deputy Prime Minister Teymur Musayev Briefed on the Purpose of KRF’s Participation in COP31 - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Deputy Prime Minister Teymur Musayev Briefed on the Purpose of KRF’s Participation in COP31 - PHOTO

1news Staff15:39 - Today
Deputy Prime Minister Teymur Musayev Briefed on the Purpose of KRF’s Participation in COP31 - PHOTO

During the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on climate issues and a member of the Supervisory Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund (KRF), and Parvin Baghirova, Head of the Fund’s Fundraising and Communications Department, briefed Deputy Prime Minister Teymur Musayev on the Fund’s participation in COP31.

Speaking about the Fund’s initiatives at COP31, Baghirova noted that a special screening of “Deadly Legacy” (“Ölümcül miras”), a documentary commissioned by the Fund, was held at the Azerbaijan Pavilion on November 11. The screening aimed to draw the international community’s attention to the humanitarian and environmental consequences of the landmine threat, particularly in the liberated territories, and to raise awareness of the issue.

The event also highlighted for local and international guests the impact of landmines on human lives, the environment, and sustainable development, as well as the challenges they pose worldwide.

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