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Manchester United has fired Michael Carrick - Romano

1news Staff14:03 - Today
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Manchester United has fired Michael Carrick - Romano

Manchester United has decided to dismiss Michael Carrick, who holds the position of head coach of the first team.

This was reported by the well-known journalist and insider Fabrizio Romano on the social network X.

United sits in 18th place in the English Premier League table, having won only one of the 10 opening matches of the current season.

It was previously reported that the Mancunian club is preparing to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as head coach. The Argentine specialist currently heads the United States national soccer team; he previously worked at the English clubs Southampton, Tottenham, and Chelsea.

Source: Championat

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