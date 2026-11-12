 Wages will be calculated based on hours worked: who will be able to earn more | 1news.az
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Wages will be calculated based on hours worked: who will be able to earn more

1news Staff14:15 - Today
Wages will be calculated based on hours worked: who will be able to earn more

Azerbaijan plans to introduce a system of hourly wages and an hourly minimum wage.

Vugar Bayramov, a member of the Milli Majlis Committee on Labor and Social Policy, said this in a comment to Trend.

According to the member of parliament, the new mechanism may make it possible to calculate higher wages for citizens working on an hourly basis and will give them the opportunity to increase their incomes by working at several jobs at once.

«The main goal here is to ensure the hourly calculation of wages in line with global practice, as well as to create an appropriate mechanism for remuneration and the conclusion of contracts for citizens working on an hourly basis.

One of the most important aspects of the proposed changes is that the hourly minimum wage will not be determined by dividing the average monthly wage by the number of working hours in a month. That is, the hourly minimum will not be obtained by simply dividing the average monthly salary by the working hours during the month. Coefficients will be used and the relevant criteria will be defined,» the member of parliament noted.

He added that such an approach will make it possible to set the hourly minimum wage at a higher level and will give citizens working within this system the opportunity to receive greater income.

«The new mechanism will at the same time give citizens the opportunity to work at several jobs. This will create conditions for the growth of their monthly incomes. Both a higher hourly minimum wage and the opportunity to work at several jobs will allow them to receive more wages and income,» V. Bayramov emphasized.

Note that in Azerbaijan the system of hourly wages and the hourly minimum wage will be applied from March 1, 2027. The hourly minimum wage may ensure an equal and fair approach to the remuneration of workers in agriculture, public catering, tourism, the sphere of consumer services, transport services and information technology.

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