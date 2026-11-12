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Letters with bomb threats continue to be sent to schools in Italy

1news Staff15:42 - Today
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Letters with bomb threats continue to be sent to schools in Italy

In Italy, the sending of letters to schools with bomb threats in various regions, including Rome, has continued.

As the newspaper Il Messaggero writes, some educational institutions are being evacuated again.

As the newspaper La Repubblica writes, this time similar letters to the threats sent the day before came from a domain registered in the Philippines. It is also noted that thousands of recipients received identical letters.

A letter with a bomb threat also arrived at the Chigi government palace. It also contains a demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. As sources in the prime minister's office reported, the email is a fake, the threats are groundless, and inspections have not even begun at the building in the center of Rome, La Repubblica writes.

The day before, letters with false threats were received by more than 6,000 schools. According to the adopted protocol, evacuation is required.

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