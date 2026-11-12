Pashinyan: We need to restore and open the railway between Armenia and Turkey

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan positively assessed the results of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya.

According to the head of the Armenian government, a constructive dialogue has been built between the parties, and Yerevan is counting on the further development of bilateral relations.

Answering a question about regional connectivity, Pashinyan emphasized that the key task now is the restoration and opening of railway communication between Armenia and Turkey, and work in this direction is already underway.

Source: TRT