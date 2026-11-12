Azerbaijan's state budget revenues for 10 months exceeded the forecast

In January-October 2026, positive dynamics were observed in the execution of the state budget.

During this period, prompt and error-free execution of requests related to treasury operations was ensured in accordance with the requirements of legislation — treasury bodies executed more than 1 million 110 thousand payment orders in a timely manner and in full, 1news.az reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

In January-October of this year, state budget revenues amounted to 33 billion 569.6 million manats, which exceeded the forecast indicator by 1 billion 163.5 million manats, or 3.6%.

In the structure of state budget revenues, receipts through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy amounted to 16 billion 65.2 million manats, exceeding the forecast indicator by 1 billion 274.2 million manats, or 8.6%.

Receipts through the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy amounted to 47.7 million manats, which is 11.8 million manats, or 33%, above the forecast.

Other receipts amounted to 540 million manats, exceeding the forecast by 106.8 million manats, or 24.6%. Receipts through the State Customs Committee reached 5 billion 613.5 million manats, which is 1.5 million manats, or 0.03%, above the forecast indicator.

The transfer from the State Oil Fund amounted to 10 billion 697 million manats. The plan for this indicator was fulfilled by 100%.

At the same time, receipts from paid services of organizations financed from the state budget amounted to 606.1 million manats, which corresponds to 72.4% of the forecast indicator.

In January-October, state budget expenditures were executed in the amount of 28 billion 761.4 million manats, which is 1 billion 40.8 million manats, or 3.8%, more compared to the same period last year.

In January-October 2026, revenues of the consolidated budget amounted to 41 billion 952 million manats, and expenditures to 34 billion 82.4 million manats.