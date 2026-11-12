 Azerbaijan's state budget revenues for 10 months exceeded the forecast | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Economy

Azerbaijan's state budget revenues for 10 months exceeded the forecast

1news Staff14:55 - Today
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues for 10 months exceeded the forecast

In January-October 2026, positive dynamics were observed in the execution of the state budget.

During this period, prompt and error-free execution of requests related to treasury operations was ensured in accordance with the requirements of legislation — treasury bodies executed more than 1 million 110 thousand payment orders in a timely manner and in full, 1news.az reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

In January-October of this year, state budget revenues amounted to 33 billion 569.6 million manats, which exceeded the forecast indicator by 1 billion 163.5 million manats, or 3.6%.

In the structure of state budget revenues, receipts through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy amounted to 16 billion 65.2 million manats, exceeding the forecast indicator by 1 billion 274.2 million manats, or 8.6%.

Receipts through the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy amounted to 47.7 million manats, which is 11.8 million manats, or 33%, above the forecast.

Other receipts amounted to 540 million manats, exceeding the forecast by 106.8 million manats, or 24.6%. Receipts through the State Customs Committee reached 5 billion 613.5 million manats, which is 1.5 million manats, or 0.03%, above the forecast indicator.

The transfer from the State Oil Fund amounted to 10 billion 697 million manats. The plan for this indicator was fulfilled by 100%.

At the same time, receipts from paid services of organizations financed from the state budget amounted to 606.1 million manats, which corresponds to 72.4% of the forecast indicator.

In January-October, state budget expenditures were executed in the amount of 28 billion 761.4 million manats, which is 1 billion 40.8 million manats, or 3.8%, more compared to the same period last year.

In January-October 2026, revenues of the consolidated budget amounted to 41 billion 952 million manats, and expenditures to 34 billion 82.4 million manats.

Share:
774

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev attends the opening plenary session of the 9th EPC summit

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev met with the President of Moldova in Dublin - PHOTO

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Convention Centre Dublin to attend European Political Community Summit - PHOTO

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Economy

Azerbaijan's state budget revenues for 10 months exceeded the forecast

Wages will be calculated based on hours worked: who will be able to earn more

Price of Azerbaijani oil approaches $101 per barrel

Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan's dependence on oil revenues is declining

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Azerbaijan hands Ministry of Finance a corporate governance role in state companies

Azerbaijan sets 500 million manat loan portfolio under state guarantee scheme

Profit tax payments from Shah Deniz shareholders forecast at 1.42 billion manats for 2027

Azerbaijan's state budget revenues for 10 months exceeded the forecast

Latest news

European Parliament calls the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia genocide

Today, 17:15

President Ilham Aliyev met with the President of Moldova in Dublin - PHOTO

Today, 16:48

Erdogan urged Pezeshkian to urgently begin talks with the U.S.

Today, 16:37

Andrej Babiš: Czech Republic is interested in natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan

Today, 16:35

Zelenskyy: Europe must become a permanent participant in Russian-Ukrainian talks

Today, 16:33

President of Montenegro announces plans to visit Azerbaijan

Today, 16:32

Costa: Next week will be a test of Russia's readiness to end the war with Ukraine

Today, 16:30

Musk said it "would be an honor" for him to hire Nvidia's CEO

Today, 16:20

Ilham Aliyev attends the opening plenary session of the 9th EPC summit

Today, 16:10

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Convention Centre Dublin to attend European Political Community Summit - PHOTO

Today, 16:04

Letters with bomb threats continue to be sent to schools in Italy

Today, 15:42

Deputy Prime Minister Teymur Musayev Briefed on the Purpose of KRF’s Participation in COP31 - PHOTO

Today, 15:39

President Ilham Aliyev met with Ukrainian President in Dublin - PHOTO

Today, 15:33

Stubb says a meeting of the U.S., Russia, Ukraine and Europe is possible in one or two weeks

Today, 15:10

Azerbaijan's state budget revenues for 10 months exceeded the forecast

Today, 14:55

Pashinyan: We need to restore and open the railway between Armenia and Turkey

Today, 14:35

Wages will be calculated based on hours worked: who will be able to earn more

Today, 14:15

Manchester United has fired Michael Carrick - Romano

Today, 14:03

Japarov: Attempts are being made to pit Kyrgyz and Uzbeks against each other ahead of the elections

Today, 13:55

EU prepares new sanctions against Russia

Today, 13:37
All news