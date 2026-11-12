Trump says the U.S. no longer needs a deal with Iran

The United States no longer needs to conclude a deal with Iran, American leader Donald Trump said.

"We don't need a deal with Iran. Those times are long gone. We have their money, hundreds of billions of dollars, and we have their strait!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States rejects Iran's conditions in the negotiations on ending the war, considering Tehran's demands for reparations absurd.

Source: TASS