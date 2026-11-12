Musk said it "would be an honor" for him to hire Nvidia's CEO

Elon Musk said he would consider it an honor to hire Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

"It would be an honor," he wrote on X in response to a request from one of the users to hire Huang.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Nvidia's board of directors could soon approve Huang's resignation from the post of chief executive officer.

On November 8, Nvidia's board of directors announced the start of an investigation into Huang. The head of the company himself admitted in an email to a romantic relationship with a woman suspected of spying for the PRC and emphasized that he takes full responsibility for his actions. China's Foreign Ministry said it considers the claims that the woman connected to Huang worked for Chinese intelligence to be slander.

According to The New York Times, Huang also had an affair with Nvidia Vice President Kimberly Powell, who is responsible for the company's healthcare products.