 Erdogan urged Pezeshkian to urgently begin talks with the U.S. | 1news.az
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Erdogan urged Pezeshkian to urgently begin talks with the U.S.

1news Staff16:37 - Today
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Erdogan urged Pezeshkian to urgently begin talks with the U.S.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, called on Tehran to immediately return to the negotiating table with Washington to end the conflict.

According to the Turkish leader's office, the meeting took place in Antalya on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit.

It is noted that the parties discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Iran, as well as the regional and international agenda.

"It is important to establish a negotiating mechanism without losing time. Turkey will continue to support peace efforts together with the brotherly countries of our region," Erdogan said.

He expressed hope for an early end to the conflict between Iran and the United States and the establishment of a lasting peace.

On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum on the cessation of hostilities, but later exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved and there is a risk of a resumption of hostilities.

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