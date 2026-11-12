Costa: Next week will be a test of Russia's readiness to end the war with Ukraine

The European Union needs to clearly define the principles for achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and ensuring Europe's security.

As Report informs from Dublin, this was stated by President of the European Council António Costa at the opening plenary session of the ninth summit of the European Political Community (EPC).

Costa emphasized that the security of the European continent is inseparable from the security of Ukraine and the achievement of a just and lasting peace.

According to him, Ukraine, like any sovereign state, must independently choose its partners, allies, and its future.

"The era of spheres of influence in Europe is long gone," he said.

The President of the European Council noted that discussing European security is impossible without the participation of Europe itself. At the same time, a common position must be formed through the joint efforts of European states, the European Union, and NATO.

He named a ceasefire, achieving concrete progress in the Black Sea, and creating conditions for a peace agreement as Europe's priorities. According to him, the main unresolved issue remains Russia's readiness for peace.

"Next week will be a decisive test of Russia's readiness to end this war," he emphasized.

The President of the European Council also welcomed France's initiative to adopt a declaration on the key principles of future European security.