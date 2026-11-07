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Taxi driver kills wife and six of her relatives after an unsuccessful shift

1news Staff22:20 - Today
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Taxi driver kills wife and six of her relatives after an unsuccessful shift

A taxi driver in India has confessed to murdering his wife and six of her relatives, including a seven-year-old child.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the killings was prolonged family conflicts. The man was detained after a report that several family members had gone missing.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by NDTV.

Indushekar, a resident of Bangalore, often quarreled with his wife Sunita. Her relatives tried to reconcile the couple, but the man believed that they were interfering too much in his personal life. According to investigators, he first struck his wife on the head with a heavy stone, after which he took the body to the area of the Nandi Hills. The taxi driver told neighbors that his wife had gone away with friends and turned off her phone.

Then the man allegedly invited his wife's two brothers to his home under the pretext of a feast and killed them. Among the alleged victims were also the brothers' wives, his mother-in-law and a seven-year-old nephew. Investigators believe that the suspect took the bodies to different places and tried to destroy traces of the crimes using chemical agents.

Police tracked down the man after the mother of one of the missing women filed a report. During questioning, according to local media, the taxi driver confessed to what he had done. However, investigators have so far found the body of only one child. The search for the other six people continues, and the detainee's testimony is being verified.

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