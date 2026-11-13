 EU to soon complete assessment of Nakhchivan railway project | 1news.az
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EU to soon complete assessment of Nakhchivan railway project

1news Staff08:45 - Today
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EU to soon complete assessment of Nakhchivan railway project

The European Union will soon complete its assessment of the Nakhchivan railway project.

According to Report, this was discussed at the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with President of the European Council António Costa, held on November 12 in Dublin.

During the conversation, the parties touched upon issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the energy sector, including in the field of renewable energy. In this context, the importance of the agreement reached between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, and Bulgaria on the export of renewable energy to the European market was emphasized.

The importance of the Middle Corridor was also noted, and an exchange of views took place on issues of the development of transport and transport links.

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