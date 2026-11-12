 Four servicemen killed in S-70 military helicopter crash in Turkey - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Four servicemen killed in S-70 military helicopter crash in Turkey - VIDEO

1news Staff21:05 - 12 / 11 / 2026
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Four servicemen killed in S-70 military helicopter crash in Turkey - VIDEO

A military helicopter of the S-70 type crashed in the province of Malatya in eastern Turkey. Four servicemen who were on board were killed in the incident.

As the Turkish outlet Haber Global reports, this was announced by Turkey's Ministry of National Defense.

The Defense Ministry noted that the cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The wreckage of the aircraft has been found, and search and rescue operations began immediately afterward.

Several ambulances, fire crews, and medical teams were dispatched to the scene of the incident in the Samanköy area of the Yeşilyurt district.

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