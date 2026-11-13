 Shawn Mendes calls on the world not to stand aside from the events in Gaza | 1news.az
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Shawn Mendes calls on the world not to stand aside from the events in Gaza

Felix Vishnevetskiy10:00 - Today
Shawn Mendes calls on the world not to stand aside from the events in Gaza

The world-famous Canadian singer Shawn Mendes has published a statement on Instagram in support of Palestine, calling for an end to the deaths of civilians in the Gaza Strip and for help for the children affected and their families.

"Free Palestine. A genocide is happening before our eyes. The senseless killing in Gaza has to stop. Children and families in Palestine have suffered for far too long, and they need our help," the performer writes on Instagram.

Shawn Mendes said that lately he has been trying to understand what is happening more deeply, studying the situation and looking for ways to contribute to the aid effort. He said he has already donated to several organizations.

The artist addressed his colleagues in the music industry separately, urging them not to be afraid to state their position publicly and to use their influence to draw attention to the humanitarian situation: "Friends and fellow artists, I know that making statements like this can be frightening. I feel it myself as I write these words. But at the same time I understand that I have to do something to help. The more people use their voice, the closer we will be to change."

He also called on his followers to support those affected, to donate, to spread information, to speak out against oppression, to demand accountability from those who make the decisions and to vote: "Those children in Palestine have had to be brave for far too long. Now it is our turn to do the same."

In closing, Shawn Mendes expressed the hope that publicly supporting people suffering from oppression will become the norm, and urged people not to remain indifferent to what is happening.

Read on the topic:

Льюис Хэмилтон встретился с эвакуированными из Газы детьми в Египте - ФОТО

Маклемор начал тур Free Palestine в Дублине при полном аншлаге - ФОТО

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