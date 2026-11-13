Lewis Hamilton meets children evacuated from Gaza in Egypt - PHOTO

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has met Palestinian children evacuated from the Gaza Strip who are receiving help in Egypt with the support of the international organization INARA.

The British driver described the meeting on Instagram, saying he was deeply moved by the stories of children who have lived through severe injuries, the loss of loved ones and psychological trauma.

According to Hamilton, some of the children suffered gunshot wounds and serious burns in the attacks and are still going through a difficult recovery. During the visit he went to a school, a hospital and a psychological support center where children are helped to cope with the trauma they have been through. He also visited the homes of several families and listened to their stories of treatment, recovery and separation from loved ones.

What struck the driver most was the children's resilience and their ability to stay optimistic despite everything they had endured: speaking about their dreams, they said they wanted to become teachers and doctors so that one day they could help others the way they themselves had been helped.

Lewis Hamilton also drew attention to the situation of the children who remain in the Gaza Strip. According to the figures he cited, more than 21,500 children have been killed there since October 2023, and another 45,000 have been wounded.

"These children are no different from yours. Their lives are just as valuable. They should be able to feel safe in a classroom, to be with their families and to dream about the future," the athlete stressed, thanking the medics and the INARA team for helping the children obtain medical and psychological support and an education, and for supporting their families.

In closing, Hamilton urged the public not to forget the children affected by the conflict, to support humanitarian organizations, INARA among them, and to use whatever means they have to draw attention to these children's fates.