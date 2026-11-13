UEFA Nations League: Azerbaijan national team to face Liechtenstein

Today the Azerbaijan national team will play its last match in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

As 1news.az reports, the team led by Aykhan Abbasov will meet Liechtenstein away.

The match in Group 2 of League D will begin at 23:45 Baku time.

The main referee of the match will be Estonian Kristo Tohver.

Note that after three matches the Azerbaijan national team currently leads the group with five points. Lithuania is in second place with four points, and Liechtenstein is last with one point. On November 16, in the group's final match, Lithuania will host Liechtenstein.