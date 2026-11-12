 Hegseth awards service member who reprimanded him at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Hegseth awards service member who reprimanded him at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier - VIDEO

1news Staff22:45 - 12 / 11 / 2026
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Hegseth awards service member who reprimanded him at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier - VIDEO

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has awarded a medal to the service member who reprimanded him on November 11 during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

The head of the Pentagon announced this on November 12 on the social network X.

"We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist," Hegseth wrote, without naming the recipient.

According to CNN, citing a source in the defense department, a service member with the surname Iglesias received the Joint Service Commendation Medal for performing his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The incident occurred during a visit to the cemetery by Hegseth and his companions on the occasion of Veterans Day. In the video that spread online, the sentry can be seen reprimanding those accompanying the secretary after someone in the group laughed.

"All visitors must maintain silence and show respect at all times!" the service member demanded.

The Pentagon supported the sentry's actions. The department's chief press secretary, Sean Parnell, stated that the service member correctly and respectfully reminded visitors of the need to observe the rules of conduct.


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