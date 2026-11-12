 President Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia in Dublin - PHOTO | 1news.az
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President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia in Dublin - PHOTO

1news Staff21:28 - 12 / 11 / 2026
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia in Dublin - PHOTO

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the margins of the 9th European Political Community Summit in Dublin, Ireland on November 12.

The leaders exchanged views on advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, building on the outcomes of the Washington Peace Summit of August 8, 2025, and the Washington Joint Declaration signed on that occasion.

The discussions focused on practical steps towards further consolidating peace between the two countries, including the development of transport and transit connectivity, economic and trade relations, border delimitation, and the implementation of confidence-building measures.

In this context, the leaders discussed progress in the development of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), including the planning and design of its railway and highway components, as well as prospects for transit connectivity along the TRIPP route.

The transit of goods to and from Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan was noted as a positive development. Since November of last year, a total of 105,000 tonnes of cargo have been transported to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on opportunities for further developing economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the forthcoming interconnection of electricity grids.

The leaders emphasized the importance of environmental and transboundary water cooperation and welcomed the establishment of working groups on the management of transboundary rivers.

The leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining positive momentum in the peace process and continuing dialogue aimed at strengthening peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

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