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Ukraine's president announces largest prisoner exchange since the start of the war

1news Staff09:08 - Today
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Ukraine's president announces largest prisoner exchange since the start of the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced preparations for the largest prisoner exchange since the start of the war following talks with U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Ireland.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about this on the social network X, summing up the results of the talks held this week.

"We met in Ireland with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to sum up all the negotiations that took place this week. The first result is humanitarian: prisoners will be released, and we are counting on the largest prisoner exchange since the beginning of this war," Zelensky noted.

According to him, the second result was the more active involvement of European representatives in the diplomatic process, so that they can participate in the negotiations on equal terms.

"Ukraine always defends the interests of all of Europe," the president emphasized.

Zelensky also reported on preparations for new multilateral meetings, noting that diplomatic work will continue.

"I thank everyone who supports Ukraine. Thank you to Steve and Jared for the intensive communication. I thank Ireland for the excellent organization of the European Political Community summit and for hosting our talks today. Glory to Ukraine!" he concluded.

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