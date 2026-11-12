Trump proposed that the former head of Apple lead Nvidia

Only one person can take the post of Nvidia CEO after the resignation of Jensen Huang — former Apple CEO Tim Cook.

This was stated on Truth Social by U.S. President Donald Trump.

«A legend replaces a legend!» he added.

Trump noted that Huang had done a «fantastic job.»

Tim Cook headed Apple for 15 years and left the post on September 1. He was succeeded by an Apple veteran — former vice president of hardware engineering John Patrick Ternus.