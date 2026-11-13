Eleven people killed in Pakistan after minibus falls into river

At least 11 people were killed and 2 were injured when a passenger minibus fell into a river in the Gilgit-Baltistan region in northern Pakistan.

This was reported by the newspaper Dawn, citing police.

It is noted that the driver of the vehicle lost control on a difficult stretch of road near a bridge, as a result of which the vehicle fell into the river. After a rescue operation was carried out, the injured were taken to a local hospital. The circumstances of the incident are being established.