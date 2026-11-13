Venezuela's military conducts operation in area bordering Colombia

Venezuela's National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB), by order of the authorized president of the republic Delcy Rodríguez, are conducting a military operation in the state of Apure, which borders Colombia.

The FANB's Strategic Operational Command announced this on X.

The agency noted that strengthening the presence on the border is intended to ensure state control and sovereignty throughout the region's territory, as well as to counter irregular armed formations and reinforce operational bases in the border area.

Venezuelan military units are carrying out patrols, eliminating militant camps, cutting off illegal logistics routes, and combating threats to regional security, the publication says.