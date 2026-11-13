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Media: "Powerful Armenia" may boycott parliament's work

1news Staff09:45 - Today
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Media: "Powerful Armenia" may boycott parliament's work

Following the repeated detention of Samvel Karapetyan, leader of the opposition bloc "Powerful Armenia," representatives of the faction are discussing their further participation in the work of the country's parliament.

As the Armenian newspaper "Zhoghovurd" reports, disagreements have arisen within the bloc over whether to continue parliamentary activity or to boycott the sessions.

According to the publication, part of the faction favors refusing to participate in the work of parliament. Other representatives of the political force believe that a boycott "would effectively be a gift to the authorities," since the opposition would lose the opportunity to criticize the government's actions, speak out against legislative initiatives, and influence the shaping of the political agenda. At the same time, the authorities would be able to advance their bills without resistance from their opponents.

The newspaper's sources reported that representatives of the opposition faction intend to announce the final decision at the next parliamentary session on November 17.

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