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Iraq considers importing Azerbaijani gas via Turkey

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Iraq considers importing Azerbaijani gas via Turkey

Iraq's Deputy Oil Minister Izzat Saber Ismail Iraq's Deputy Oil Minister Ismail held a meeting with the Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Zaur Gahramanov.

The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector, in particular the possibility of supplying Azerbaijani natural gas to Iraq via the territory of Turkey. The technical and logistical aspects of implementing such supplies were also considered.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue coordination and consultations, as well as to intensify technical negotiations in order to explore the prospects for cooperation and the implementation of the proposed projects, which would help open new areas of partnership in the energy sector.

Source: Shafaq

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