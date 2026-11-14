China and the U.S. discussed tariff reductions at the first trade council meeting

China and the United States held the first meeting of their joint trade council, discussing mutual reductions of import tariffs on goods worth a total of about $60 billion ($30 billion from each side).

As 1news.az reports, this was announced on Saturday by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China.

The meeting took place on November 13 in a videoconference format. The parties also discussed issues of trade in agricultural products, the implementation of previously reached agreements, and other aspects of trade and economic cooperation.

The ministry stated that Beijing and Washington will continue to use the trade council to settle disagreements and expand cooperation.