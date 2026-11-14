 In Baku, a 13-year-old girl was accidentally injured by a knife while playing with her younger brother | 1news.az
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In Baku, a 13-year-old girl was accidentally injured by a knife while playing with her younger brother

1news Staff11:15 - Today
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In Baku, a 13-year-old girl was accidentally injured by a knife while playing with her younger brother

In Baku, a 13-year-old girl was accidentally injured by a knife while playing with her younger brother
The incident occurred at night in one of the apartments in the settlement of Yeni Surakhany in the Surakhany district of the capital, Oxu.Az reports.

According to updated information, a local resident, A. Mammadova (born in 2013), was at home playing with her four-year-old brother (born in 2022), who has been diagnosed with autism. At that moment, the child had a knife in his hand. When the girl hugged her brother, she accidentally sustained a penetrating wound to the abdomen.
The victim was promptly hospitalized. Police officers are conducting an investigation into the incident.

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