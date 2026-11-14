Serious accident in Ordubad: car overturns, one person killed

A serious traffic accident occurred on a section of the Nakhchivan - Ordubad highway passing through the village of Ashagy-Aylis in the Ordubad district.

As 1news.az reports, Huseynali Huseynaliyev (born in 1990) was killed when a Hyundai car overturned.

Amrah Mammadov (born in 1994) and Tebriz Zeynalov (born in 1990) were injured in the accident. They were taken to the Nakhchivan Republican Hospital.

According to available information, all three of those involved in the accident are participants of the Patriotic War and war veterans.

Note that the injured Tebriz Zeynalov is a deputy of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

An investigation is underway into the incident.