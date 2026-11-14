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The new Constitution will not include the post of Security Council Secretary — newspaper

1news Staff11:07 - Today
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The new Constitution will not include the post of Security Council Secretary — newspaper

According to the draft of Armenia's new Constitution, the post of Secretary of the Security Council is planned to be abolished.

This information was confirmed by the press secretary of the Minister of Justice, Mariam Melkumyan, in response to an inquiry from the newspaper "Zhoghovurd," as well as by a number of other sources.

Thus, if the new Constitution is adopted, Alen Simonyan, who previously held the post of Speaker of Parliament and was then appointed Secretary of the Security Council, will lose his current position.

The newspaper also claims that in private conversations Simonyan spoke of his intention to run for mayor of Yerevan in the 2028 elections.

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