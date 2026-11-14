 Azerbaijani oil price rises to almost $103 per barrel | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Economy

Azerbaijani oil price rises to almost $103 per barrel

1news Staff09:44 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Azerbaijani oil price rises to almost $103 per barrel

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on the global market rose by $2.8, or 2.8%, to $102.68.

As 1news.az reports, citing a source on the oil market, at the close of trading the price of Brent crude futures for January 2027 was $96.11 per barrel.

The price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by $2.89, or 3.01%, to $98.79 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Note that the minimum price of Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 — $15.81 per barrel, and the maximum in July 2008, when it reached $149.66.

In Azerbaijan, this grade of oil is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. SOCAR's share in the contract is 35.3%.

Share:
1116

In focus

Opinion

Europe itself is seeking dialogue with Baku

Society

Restrictions on visits to new recruits introduced at Azerbaijani military units

Society

No precipitation observed in Azerbaijan — actual weather

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Economy

Azerbaijan's net financial assets reach 110 billion manats

Azerbaijani oil price rises to almost $103 per barrel

SOCAR aims to achieve an oil recovery factor of over 40%

The price of Azerbaijani oil has declined

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Azerbaijan to tax income margin on bond sales

Azerbaijan's state budget revenues for 10 months exceeded the forecast

Azerbaijan's net financial assets reach 110 billion manats

Price of Azerbaijani oil approaches $101 per barrel

Latest news

Microsoft announces restoration of services after outage

Today, 13:35

Pashinyan: Establishing peace with Azerbaijan is my personal mission

Today, 13:16

Iran names conditions for resuming IAEA inspections

Today, 12:50

Father of four who died in Samukh was a participant in the Patriotic War

Today, 12:35

Heating season begins in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Today, 12:20

China and the U.S. discussed tariff reductions at the first trade council meeting

Today, 11:55

Car hits schoolgirl in Mingachevir

Today, 11:40

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations issues appeal to the public over the weather

Today, 11:30

Azerbaijan's net financial assets reach 110 billion manats

Today, 11:25

Restrictions on visits to new recruits introduced at Azerbaijani military units

Today, 11:20

In Baku, a 13-year-old girl was accidentally injured by a knife while playing with her younger brother

Today, 11:15

The new Constitution will not include the post of Security Council Secretary — newspaper

Today, 11:07

Aviation collapse in the U.S.: about 15,000 flights delayed or canceled

Today, 11:05

No precipitation observed in Azerbaijan — actual weather

Today, 10:50

Azerbaijan Basketball League: Sabah to face Neftchi today

Today, 10:45

Putin pardons Lerchek

Today, 10:30

Trump plans to hold a meeting with Putin and Xi Jinping at the APEC summit

Today, 10:20

Pashinyan: Yerevan and Ankara are close to normalizing relations

Today, 10:15

Tanker rams cruise ship with 130 passengers in the U.S.: vessel sinks - VIDEO

Today, 10:10

Serious accident in Ordubad: car overturns, one person killed

Today, 10:00
All news