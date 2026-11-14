Aviation collapse in the U.S.: about 15,000 flights delayed or canceled

A large-scale failure in the operation of U.S. aviation infrastructure has led to the delay and cancellation of some 15,000 flights across the country.



The nationwide ground stop lasted nearly five hours.



As reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the cause of the incident was the unstable operation of radar communications at air traffic control centers. To ensure flight safety, dispatch services were forced to temporarily halt the departure of aircraft.



At present, the systems' operation has been stabilized, and airports and airlines are gradually returning to their normal schedules, but the consequences of the hours-long standstill continue to affect flight timetables.



Source: RIA Novosti