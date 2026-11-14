Heating season begins in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Azerbaijan's next heating season begins on November 15.

As reported by Azeristiliktejhizat OJSC, during the 2026-2027 autumn-winter season it is planned to provide heat to 3,838 residential buildings, including about 178,000 apartments, as well as 272 schools, 159 kindergartens, 142 medical institutions and other facilities.

Recall that the Azeristiliktejhizat heating season in the country's mountainous regions begins on November 1 and lasts until May 1, while in the rest it runs from November 15 to April 15.