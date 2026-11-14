Regular training camps held with reservists - VIDEO

Regular training camps with a group of reservists, organized jointly with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, are being held at a military unit N of the Land Forces.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report about this.

In accordance with the sequence of mobilization measures, the reservists involved in the training camps have been distributed by military registration specialties and provided with all the necessary support equipment.

During the camps, activities are carried out according to the daily routine, explanatory talks are held with the participants, and they are informed of the requirements of military regulations, military legislation, and safety rules.

Classes in drill, regulations, social-political, and special training were also conducted with the participants of the camps, and firing training exercises were performed.

It should be noted that the main purpose of the camps is to improve the practical skills of reservists, develop their abilities and capabilities, as well as enable them to acquire new military knowledge.