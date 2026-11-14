Zelensky: Ukraine will not agree to enshrining neutral status in the constitution

Ukraine will not agree to enshrining neutral status in the constitution, since such a status would not provide Ukraine with long-term security guarantees.

As 1news.az reports citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"After all, we are not in NATO as it is. If neutrality generally implies that we are not in NATO, we are already in that status. So what then would work for our security in the long term?" Zelensky said.

He added that if the Russian side assumes that Ukraine will not be part of the EU, then that is a mistaken opinion.

"We will be, this is voiced at all levels. For now, Ukraine is not part of any of the alliances. And enshrining neutrality means that you change the constitution of your state, and Ukraine will not go for that," the Ukrainian leader concluded.