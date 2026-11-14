 Pashinyan: Establishing peace with Azerbaijan is my personal mission | 1news.az
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Pashinyan: Establishing peace with Azerbaijan is my personal mission

1news Staff13:16 - Today
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Pashinyan: Establishing peace with Azerbaijan is my personal mission

Armenia and Azerbaijan now have a historic opportunity to establish final and long-term peace.

As 1news.az reports citing Armenian media, this was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a discussion at the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) in Dublin.

In his conviction, it would be unforgivable not to take advantage of this opportunity.

"Right now we have a quite real historic chance to establish a solid, final, sustainable, long-term and reliable peace. It would be unforgivable not to take advantage of this opportunity. Making use of this historic chance is my personal mission and the mission of our government," he said.

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