 In Azerbaijan, buildings with heating debts may be left without heat supply | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

In Azerbaijan, buildings with heating debts may be left without heat supply

1news Staff13:35 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
In Azerbaijan, buildings with heating debts may be left without heat supply

In Azerbaijan, buildings with heating debts may be left without heat supply.

This was stated by Azeristiliktechizat OJSC in response to an inquiry from Report.

It is noted that in the current heating season it is planned to provide heat supply to about 178,000 apartments.

The joint-stock company notes that regular payment for services by the majority of consumers contributes to the timely implementation of repair and technical work and the provision of reliable heat supply in the serviced districts.

At the same time, in some buildings, in particular in residential complexes built for internally displaced persons, a low level of payment of heat supply bills is observed.

"In the Aghjabadi district, 17.5% of bills have been paid, amounting to 121,300 manats; in Tartar, 24.6% amounting to 255,200 manats; in Barda, 29.5% amounting to 319,600 manats; in Goranboy, 46% amounting to 93,400 manats. In the settlement of Ramana in the Sabunchu district, the payment level was 33.4% (63,500 manats), and in Sumgayit, 41.6% (173,700 manats). This situation complicates and even makes impossible the timely financing of the necessary repair and technical work in the indicated territories," Azeristiliktechizat noted.

The organization calls on subscribers to pay off their existing debts and current bills in a timely manner, emphasizing that the payment discipline of each consumer matters for ensuring stable heat supply not only to their own apartment, but also to those of their neighbors.

Share:
983

In focus

Opinion

Europe itself is seeking dialogue with Baku

Society

Restrictions on visits to new recruits introduced at Azerbaijani military units

Society

No precipitation observed in Azerbaijan — actual weather

Society

Putin pardons Lerchek

Society

Some state-owned enterprises may be liquidated in Azerbaijan

Man who committed robbery on a passenger bus detained

Fake employees and embezzled salaries: former kindergarten director sentenced

Suspect detained in theft of 6,000 manats from a car in Baku

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Shahbazov briefed on Karabakh Revival Fund documentary on landmines at COP-31

Ascent to the Khari Bulbul peak organized on the occasion of Victory Day

Nvidia chief admits relationship with suspected Chinese spy: “I owe my family and all of you an apology”

Caspi Yards presented in Baku — a new complex by the Caspian Sea with the 44-story Victory Tower - PHOTO - VIDEO

Latest news

Some state-owned enterprises may be liquidated in Azerbaijan

Today, 18:00

Man who committed robbery on a passenger bus detained

Today, 17:45

Warning issued to vessels in Azerbaijan due to wind

Today, 17:35

Four people injured in grenade explosion in northern Israel

Today, 17:23

Fake employees and embezzled salaries: former kindergarten director sentenced

Today, 17:05

Pashinyan: The Karabakh conflict hindered Armenia's sovereignty

Today, 16:53

Peskov: Russia does not want to set conditions on Europe's negotiating group

Today, 16:45

'He should have been fired right at the altar': Durov mocked the former head of Nvidia

Today, 16:35

More than 15 people poisoned by chemical at amusement park in Germany

Today, 16:25

Suspect detained in theft of 6,000 manats from a car in Baku

Today, 16:10

Binance plans to lift withdrawal restrictions across all networks

Today, 16:05

Vegetable production in Azerbaijan to reach almost 1.85 million tons by 2031

Today, 15:50

Five cars collide in Sumgayit, leaving injuries

Today, 15:43

Bulgaria has stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine

Today, 15:35

Billions belonging to ex-minister Seszták found buried in a forest in Hungary

Today, 15:30

"Real Madrid" reaches new agreement with Arda Güler

Today, 15:25

Azerbaijan increased gas exports to Syria by 1.5 times in September

Today, 15:20

Allahshukur Pashazade to take part in international forum in Oman

Today, 15:05

Zelensky: The U.S. offered Ukraine NATO membership in exchange for the withdrawal of troops from Donbas

Today, 14:50

Decision reached in the case of Bakhtiyar Dali, accused of attempting to rape a singer's daughter

Today, 14:45
All news