In Azerbaijan, buildings with heating debts may be left without heat supply.

This was stated by Azeristiliktechizat OJSC in response to an inquiry from Report.

It is noted that in the current heating season it is planned to provide heat supply to about 178,000 apartments.

The joint-stock company notes that regular payment for services by the majority of consumers contributes to the timely implementation of repair and technical work and the provision of reliable heat supply in the serviced districts.

At the same time, in some buildings, in particular in residential complexes built for internally displaced persons, a low level of payment of heat supply bills is observed.

"In the Aghjabadi district, 17.5% of bills have been paid, amounting to 121,300 manats; in Tartar, 24.6% amounting to 255,200 manats; in Barda, 29.5% amounting to 319,600 manats; in Goranboy, 46% amounting to 93,400 manats. In the settlement of Ramana in the Sabunchu district, the payment level was 33.4% (63,500 manats), and in Sumgayit, 41.6% (173,700 manats). This situation complicates and even makes impossible the timely financing of the necessary repair and technical work in the indicated territories," Azeristiliktechizat noted.

The organization calls on subscribers to pay off their existing debts and current bills in a timely manner, emphasizing that the payment discipline of each consumer matters for ensuring stable heat supply not only to their own apartment, but also to those of their neighbors.