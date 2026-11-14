The chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican Tom Cotton, stated that further negotiations with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine are pointless, since Moscow's demands for the withdrawal of NATO troops from their own borders show that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no serious intention of achieving peace.

"Russia's demand that NATO countries withdraw troops from their own borders is absurd. Putin has proven once again that he is not inclined to achieve peace through negotiations. At this stage, further talks are a farce. Putin will agree to stop the war only when he understands that he cannot win. We must help Ukraine prove this to him," Cotton wrote on the social network X.

The senator's statement came amid reports that during the negotiations on ending the war, Moscow once again put forward sweeping demands concerning the architecture of European security and NATO's military presence in Eastern Europe.



Source: Censor.net