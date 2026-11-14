Microsoft announces restoration of services after outage

The American corporation Microsoft has announced the completion of work to eliminate the root cause of a large-scale outage and the restoration of services for all customers and regions.

"We have completed the work to address the root cause of the incident and have restored access to services for the remaining affected [by the large-scale outage] customers and regions," says a statement by the Microsoft 365 service platform published on X.

On November 12, the Downdetector portal, which tracks the activity of popular internet resources, reported mass complaints about the operation of Microsoft services received from 74 countries and territories. Microsoft Vice President Charles Lamanna stated that the mass outages were not the result of actions by hackers or any other outside interference. Against this backdrop, Microsoft shares were down 3% during premarket trading on the Nasdaq electronic exchange. On the afternoon of November 13, the corporation reported a gradual restoration of traffic.