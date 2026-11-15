22 people detained at youth demonstration in Berlin

About 1,200 people took part in Saturday's rally by the youth movement Gen Z regelt ("Generation Z Sorts It Out"), which was held in Berlin's Charlottenburg district.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Berliner Zeitung on Sunday.

According to local police, 22 people were detained during the demonstrations and 13 criminal cases were opened for breach of public order, assault, resisting arrest, and violation of the rules on handling explosives.

It is noted that the demonstrators gathered on Savignyplatz, after which they marched along Kurfürstendamm to the Halensee station. The majority of the participants were under 30 years old. To maintain order, the authorities deployed about 700 police officers.

The participants in the rally spoke out against the return of mandatory military conscription, insufficient funding for schools, universities, and social services, as well as rising prices. Among the participants' demands was the strengthening of climate protection measures. Representatives of the Communist Youth Union and other organizations also joined the rally.

Let us note that this is already the second major action by the movement in Berlin. On October 31, about 5,000 people gathered at the Brandenburg Gate, according to police, while the organizers estimated the number of participants at 11,000.

The next large-scale action is planned for November 20 as part of a Europe-wide youth strike. The Gen Z regelt movement is calling for protests across Germany. In Berlin, 15,000 people have registered for the event. Separate demonstrations are also planned in the capital at the Brandenburg Gate and on Alexanderplatz.