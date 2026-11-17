The European Union is preparing to impose new sanctions against Russia that will affect the banking sector, crypto assets, and vessels of the so-called shadow fleet.

The 22nd package of restrictions is expected to be finally approved in December, the publication Politico reports.

In Brussels, the term "shadow fleet" refers to tankers flying the flags of any countries in the world that legally transport Russian oil under market contracts, ignoring the EU's attempts to establish a "price cap" on Russian oil.