The Board of the Ministry of Economy has approved the list of non-oil and gas goods and countries (groups of countries) to which compensation support for export processing expenses will apply.

As Report informs, the relevant decision was signed by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the decision, the list includes food products, live trees and plants, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, pharmaceutical products, paints and varnishes, perfumery and cosmetics, soap and detergents, plastic pipes and fittings, products made of caoutchouc, rubber and leather, carpets and textile floor coverings, products made of base metals, reactors, boilers, equipment and mechanical devices, electrical machines, audio and video equipment, parts of railway locomotives and cars, optical, photographic, measuring, medical and surgical instruments, watches, musical instruments, furniture, toys, games and sports equipment.

According to the decision, the list of countries (groups of countries) to which non-oil and gas goods covered by compensation support for export processing expenses are exported includes the countries of Africa, the European Union, the Balkans, the Gulf countries and Central Asia, Southeast Asia and a number of other countries.