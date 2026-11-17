The war with Iran will not become another protracted conflict for Washington; the American authorities will not allow this confrontation to continue for another two years.

This was stated by U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

"We told the American people that we would no longer get involved in endless wars. Yes, the president [of the United States Donald Trump] deemed it necessary to destroy the nuclear program [of Tehran], and yes, the Iranian nuclear program poses a threat to the United States. However, we will not allow this (the conflict with Iran - TASS note) to turn into a commitment [for the United States] for 10 or 15 years, or, frankly speaking, even for two years," he said in an interview with Fox News.

"We will not stay there forever. We promised that we would not do that. And I am absolutely confident that the president will get us out of this with magnificent results," Vance added.