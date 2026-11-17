The American airline United Airlines has experienced a major technical failure that delayed aircraft departures at airports across the United States.

As 1news.az reports citing the Associated Press, the incident occurred on Monday, November 16.

The airline initially reported a large-scale failure of its systems and apologized to passengers for the inconvenience caused.

The technical problems affected departing flights. At the same time, aircraft already in the air, as well as flights of the regional division United Express, continued to operate as usual.

According to American media, the problem may have been related to the system for calculating the weight and balance of aircraft, which is necessary for the safe performance of flights.

United Airlines subsequently announced that the malfunction had been fixed and that normal operation of its systems had resumed.

The incident occurred several days after a major failure in the system of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which led to a temporary halt of departures across the country.

However, there is no confirmation of a connection between the two incidents.