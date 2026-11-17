Three people were killed in a plane crash in the area of the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in the American state of Arizona.

This was reported by the press service of the protected natural area on the social network X.

“The National Park Service located a downed aircraft not far from the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. The wreckage of the plane was found by National Park Service employees. <...> There are no survivors,” the post says.

The causes of the incident will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board with the support of the National Park Service.