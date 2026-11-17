A peace agreement on Ukraine must provide not only for a settlement of relations between Moscow and Kyiv, but also for the formation of a new security architecture between Russia and Europe.

This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in a comment to the Anadolu agency following an EU ministerial meeting on interregional security issues in Brussels.

"Peace between Russia and Ukraine will not be peace only between these two countries. It will also be peace between Europe and Russia. Therefore, it is necessary to discuss very clearly what the new architecture of security and peace between Europe and Russia will be," he said.

According to Fidan, until recently the parties had not disclosed their positions on this issue in detail, limiting themselves to general ideas. "But now the time has come to gradually move toward a concrete discussion of these issues regarding what the new European security architecture aimed at ending the confrontation between Russia and Europe will be. We have serious considerations on this matter and we are putting forward proposals to the parties in this regard," Fidan noted.

He emphasized that the main obstacle to settling the Ukrainian conflict remains the territorial issue. Also, according to Fidan, a possible peace agreement "must also determine the line of contact between the parties and provide for security guarantees."

Fidan also stated that among the issues being discussed in the context of a peace settlement are "the reconstruction of Ukraine, the further fate of anti-Russian sanctions and frozen Russian assets."