Pope Leo XIV was struck in the eye area by rosary beads as he arrived at the closing Mass of his visit to Peru.

The pontiff rubbed his eye but continued greeting those gathered, Reuters reports.

The incident occurred on Monday at an air base in Lima. Leo XIV was riding in the popemobile when someone in the crowd threw an object in his direction, presumably rosary beads.

Photographs and video footage of the moment show the pontiff rubbing his eye after the impact.

According to the agency, there were no signs of injury. The Pope continued on his way and later thanked Peruvians for their hospitality during the six-day visit to the country he called his homeland.

As Reuters reports, during the 12-day trip across South America, the faithful regularly threw various objects toward Leo XIV as he moved among the crowd in the popemobile. The pontiff usually managed to catch them: among such gifts were plush toys and flags. On one occasion he stopped to accept a pizza offered to him by residents of Chicago during an audience in St. Peter's Square in Rome.

Leo XIV's trip through South America took place from November 6 to 17. The pontiff visited Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

In Chiclayo, where he previously served, about 500,000 people gathered for an open-air Mass.

Source: RBC