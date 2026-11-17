Turkish law enforcement agencies have conducted large-scale investigative measures against the media group Sözcü.

Searches were carried out at the offices of the Sözcü TV channel and the newspaper of the same name, and detention orders were issued for four company executives.

The investigation was launched under articles on membership in the armed terrorist organization FETÖ/PDY and the financing of terrorism. It is being conducted by the Terrorism Investigation Bureau of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

The grounds for the new proceedings were data from financial intelligence. According to case materials, reports by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) revealed convincing indications that the owner of the media group, Burak Akbay, financed the companies Estetik Yayıncılık AŞ and Mega Ajans through foreign bank accounts. According to the investigation, the media wing of the organization was managed through these structures.

Akbay's name has already appeared in cases related to FETÖ: in September 2017, an indictment was drawn up against him with the issuance of an arrest warrant on charges of leading a terrorist organization and spreading its propaganda.

As part of the current investigative actions, on November 17 the police conducted simultaneous searches and seizures of documents at the buildings of Sözcü TV, the newspaper Sözcü, as well as at the offices of Estetik Yayıncılık AŞ and Mega Ajans ve Reklamcılık Ticaret AŞ.

Detention orders were issued for four top managers and officials of the companies.

By the decision of the 4th Istanbul Criminal Court of Peace, an external administrator was appointed to the company Mega Ajans ve Reklamcılık Ticaret AŞ in the person of the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF).

The investigation is continuing, and the investigative actions concerning the media group's infrastructure are under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.

Source: TRT Haber