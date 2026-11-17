The American plan for Ukraine's future after the end of the conflict envisions three main areas, among them security guarantees, the prospect of the country's accession to the European Union and a comprehensive economic recovery program, said Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, on the social network X.

«Over the past year <...> we have made significant progress in implementing this vision, relying on three key areas,» Kushner noted.

As the first area, the special envoy singled out providing Ukraine with reliable security guarantees.

The second he named the prospect of the country's accession to the European Union.

The third point envisions the implementation of a comprehensive program for the development of Ukraine's economy after the end of hostilities, developed jointly with European partners, the World Bank and other organizations, Kushner wrote.

He also emphasized that any final peace agreement must be agreed upon by both Russia and Ukraine.

Source: RBC