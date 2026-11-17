A magnitude 6.6 earthquake was recorded in Indonesia.

This was reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to seismologists, the tremors were recorded on Monday at 21:11 Coordinated Universal Time. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 151 kilometers from the Indonesian city of Tual, which is home to approximately 89,000 people. The focus of the seismic activity was at a depth of 35 kilometers.

There is no information about injuries, deaths, or destruction.