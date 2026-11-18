As of October 1, 2026, 1 million 94.2 thousand pensioners were registered with the State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan.

As 1news.az reports, this was noted in information from the State Statistics Committee.

According to the data, the number of pensioners has decreased compared with the same period last year.

Thus, as of October 1, 2025, 1 million 100 thousand pensioners were registered in the country.

Currently, pensioners make up 10.6 percent of the country's population.

The average amount of assigned monthly pensions grew by 10.3 percent compared with the corresponding period last year and amounted to 595.8 manats. The average monthly pension was equal to 50.8 percent of the average monthly wage.